A mentally ill man killed the NPP polling station Chairman in Gyankama in the Akuapem South District in the Eastern Region.

The victim, Kwame Sampson, who is in his 50s, died after being hit in the head multiple times with a block on June 19. Sampson was also a businessman, a contractor.

The victim of the tragic attack, Kwame Sampson, is in his 50s

The suspect, popularly known in the community as Yaw 5, bolted and was later arrested by the police.

The Assemblyman of Guyankama/Konkonduru Electoral Area, Michael Osae, confirmed the incident to YEN.com.gh.

Osae said the suspect had been terrorising people in Gyankama.

“He has been arrested and sent to Pantang Hospital multiple times for treatment. We least expected this.”

The Assemblyman indicated that numerous attempts to get him away from people into the facility for thorough medical care have proved futile.

He was locked up in the police cell, and the next day he was out.

Osae was quick to express worry about the structure of medical facilities handling people living with mental disabilities.

“The suspect had not fully regained his sanity, but he was discharged from the facility… caregivers had also not shown seriousness in their duties and handling of their ward.”

He cautioned residents to be responsive and vigilant around mentally ill people who have been left unattended to roam in society.

Osae added that it was high time the government handled mental disabilities with urgency to protect the citizenry from needless and unnecessary deaths like this.

