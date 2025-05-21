Trotro Driver and Mate Find Bag of Money in Their Car, Send it to Despite Media

Two young men have warmed hearts after handing over money they found in a vehicle to a media house

The men, Evans Asare who is a driver and his bus conductor found the bag containing the huge sum of money in their vehicle and sent it to the Ship House at Abeka

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and hailed the young man in the comments section of the post

A Ghanaian commercial driver Evans Asare and his bus conductor who owes rent have displayed honesty by returning a bag full of money found in their vehicle.

The duo, Evans Asare and Kofi Hitler operate within Accra Tudu and Lapaz. They were working on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, when they found the bag sitting in their commercial bus.

Narrating the incident, the bus conductor, Kofi Hitler, indicated that after work on Tuesday, he handed over the day's sale to his master who proceed to count the money.

He then went into the car to clean up the mess created by the passengers. In the process, he noticed the bag and opened it only to discover a huge sum of money in it.

Mate speaks on motivation for returning money

Speaking to a Despite Media staff, Kofi Hitler shared their motivation for returning the money. He noted that despite owing rent, they decided to return the money since it doesn't belong to them.

He explained that they were concerned that the owner might be searching for his bag and the huge sum of money he/she mistakenly left in the vehicle.

Watch the video of the men speaking after finding the money below:

