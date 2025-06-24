Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Young Girl Found Dead in a Pool Of Water in Kasoa, Boyfriend Arrested
Ghana

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
A girl was found dead in a pool of water in Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.

The deceased has been identified as Gloria Segoe, a student.

Fire service recovers body of a girl found dead in a pool of water in Kasoa
In a Facebook post, the fire service said a rescue team was dispatched to a pool of water in Kasoa at 10:02 pm on June 23 after reports of a missing person were received.

The team retrieved her body after a 40-minute endeavour.

Segoe was reportedly in the area to visit her boyfriend at the time of the incident; however, the circumstances leading to her death remain uncertain.

Her body has since been handed over to the Ghana Police Service, who have launched a full-scale investigation into the incident.

The alleged boyfriend is currently in police custody, assisting with investigations.

Authorities have appealed to the public to come forward with any relevant information that may aid in establishing the cause and circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

