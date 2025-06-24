The newly appointed MCE for Lawra has died just months after his appointment by President Mahama

Alhaji Adams Muaza passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, June 24, 2025, before fully assuming office

His death comes two weeks after Lawra mourned the drowning of seven students in the Black Volta River

The new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Lawra in the Upper West Region has been reported dead.

According to media reports, Alhaji Adams Muaza died in the early hours of Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Alhaji Adams Muaza, the new Lawra MCE appointed by President Mahama, passes away on June 24, 2025. Photo credit: UGC.

This comes barely a few months after he was appointed as the MCE for Lawra by President John Dramani Mahama.

His passing also follows two weeks after Lawra Municipality was hit by tragedy when seven students drowned in the Black Volta at Dikpe.

Adams Muaza's cause of death is not yet known. He had been unwell and had not fully assumed office since his confirmation.

Seven SHS students die in Lawra

Adams Muaza’s death comes just two weeks after Lawra Municipality was struck by tragedy when seven students from Lawra Senior High School drowned in the Black Volta at Dikpe.

The students, all members of the school's cadet corps, reportedly died in a canoe accident while crossing the river during a morning jogging session.

According to reports, 10 students attempted to cross the river in a canoe, which capsized midstream, resulting in the deaths of five girls and two boys.

The remaining three students were rescued and rushed to the hospital.

The rescue operation involved the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Ghana Police Service, and the Ghana Education Service.

In response to the incident, the Ministry of Education expressed deep sorrow to the bereaved families and the staff of Lawra SHS on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Led by Haruna Iddrisu, the ministry extended heartfelt condolences and pledged continued support.

A statement signed by Deputy Minister Dr Clement Abas Apaak conveyed solidarity with the grieving families and affirmed a commitment to student safety.

"We share in the grief of the affected families and the entire school community. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this extremely difficult time. As the Ministry awaits a full report from the Ghana Police Service, we wish to assure Ghanaians that we will continue to do our best to ensure the safety and security of our students," a statement from the ministry read.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has directed the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service to convene a meeting with Regional and District Directors of Education and the school’s headmaster to investigate the incident and present a timely report.

The Ministry noted that it is awaiting a comprehensive report from the Ghana Police Service regarding the deaths of the seven SHS students and reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to ensuring student safety.

A law lecturer appeals to the government to complete the Dikpe Bridge, after seven Lawra SHS students drowned while trying to cross the Black Volta River. Photo credit: LMA (Facebook).

Lecturer pleads for completion of Dikpe Bridge

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a law lecturer had urged the government to expedite the completion of the Dipke Bridge after seven students' deaths.

Seven Lawra SHS cadet members drowned on June 14, 2025, while attempting to cross the Black Volta River in a canoe, with three others hospitalised.

The Dipke Bridge project is intended to boost trade between Ghana and Burkina Faso and is set to include the development of related infrastructure.

