The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has raised electricity tariffs for all categories of consumers by 2.45%, effective July 1, 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

This increase came during the commission's quarterly review.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission raises electricity tariffs for all categories of consumers by 2.45%, effective July 1, 2025.

Source: Getty Images

In a statement, it said it considered key economic variables including the cedi-to-dollar exchange rate, inflation, natural gas prices, and the electricity generation mix between hydro and thermal sources.

According to the Commission, these factors significantly impact the cost of delivering utility services and must be reviewed regularly to sustain the financial health of service providers.

Water tariffs remain the same

All water rates across residential, non-residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional categories will remain unchanged.

The commission explained that this is part of efforts to ease the burden on consumers while maintaining quality service.

It assured that it was committed to monitoring the performance of regulated service providers and ensuring accountability to regulatory standards.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh