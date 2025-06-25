Electricity Tariffs to Go Up Again From July 1, PURC Releases Details of Increase
The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has raised electricity tariffs for all categories of consumers by 2.45%, effective July 1, 2025.
This increase came during the commission's quarterly review.
In a statement, it said it considered key economic variables including the cedi-to-dollar exchange rate, inflation, natural gas prices, and the electricity generation mix between hydro and thermal sources.
According to the Commission, these factors significantly impact the cost of delivering utility services and must be reviewed regularly to sustain the financial health of service providers.
Water tariffs remain the same
All water rates across residential, non-residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional categories will remain unchanged.
The commission explained that this is part of efforts to ease the burden on consumers while maintaining quality service.
It assured that it was committed to monitoring the performance of regulated service providers and ensuring accountability to regulatory standards.
