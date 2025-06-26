NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia has dismissed claims made by suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo regarding her removal petition

Torkonoo raised concerns over threats to her safety and alleged flaws in the impeachment process during a press conference held in Accra

Asiedu Nketia urged her to report any threats to the police for proper investigation rather than making the matter public

Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has reacted to the press conference organised by the suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo to address matters concerning her removal petition.

The embattled Chief Justice raised concerns about the location of the hearing of the petitions against her, threats to her safety, and alleged procedural flaws in the impeachment process, during her press conference held at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

However, speaking in an interview with Joy News, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, the NDC Chairman said he believes Torkonoo's claims are unfounded and intended to garner sympathy from the public.

"This argument is neither here nor there. The structure itself can torture you; I don't think she's making a strong point, in my view. She is just playing to the gallery. She is just trying to gain public sympathy, which she does not deserve, because this is a structure that she has used in the past. You were shouting in your courtroom that the law is the law.

"Have we changed the laws? We haven’t. Have we changed any of the judges she was operating with? We haven’t. Have we passed any legislation that has changed the procedures and processes in the judiciary she was heading? We haven’t changed anything. So, if that judiciary has been delivering or administering justice to ordinary citizens, why on earth should you think that she is a special human being who should be treated differently?" he added.

Nketia reacts to threat on Torkonoo

On the specific issue of threats against Gertrude Torkonoo's life, Asiedu Nketia questioned why she chose to report it to the public instead of the police.

He encouraged her to report the matter to the security agencies for investigations and the possible arrest of those threatening her.

"As a citizen, if you receive threats, what do you do? You report to the police. She should go and report to the police or do you think that when she was a judge, she could just walk to the court and say that she received threats, so the court should do something? You report to the police, give your evidence to the police, the police would do the investigations, and if it's worth prosecuting, they bring the matter to court," he stated.

Nketia calls for the overhaul of the EC

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Johnson Asiedu Nketia, had called for the removal of the Electoral Commission's leadership.

He described the current leadership, led by Jean Mensah, as incompetent and not fit for purpose.

His comments were in response to the unresolved issues surrounding the Ablekuma North Parliamentary election.

