Electoral Commission Chair Jean Mensa was among old students who attended St Mary's Senior High School's 75th Speech and Prize-Giving day

A video of the head of Ghana's election body vibing with both present and old students of her alma mater has been circulating on social media

The video of Jean Mensa at the event has generated a flurry of reactions from netizens, with some praising her unique dancing skills in the clip

Ghana's Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa, made a memorable comeback to her alma mater, after years of being away.

The commission head joined scores of present and past students of St Mary's Senior High School to celebrate the school's 75th anniversary.

Jean Mensa joins scores of St Mary's Girls past and present students to celebrate the school's 75th anniversary. Image source: Konkonsahemaa

St Mary's Senior High School, popularly known as Merries, recently marked its 75th year of existence with a series of events, including a grand dinner, and the annual Speech and Prize-Giving Day.

Jean Mensa was present at the event and had a great time with both old and present students of the esteemed institution.

It was a nostalgic moment for the EC boss as she reminisced over her days while interacting with some of her schoolmates and students.

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

Jean Mensa, widely recognised for her elegant outfits, took a different approach this time.

She arrived at her alma mater in a simple yet classy outfit and was also spotted in a video dancing excitedly at the speech grounds.

Watch the video below:

Born Jean Adukwei Mensa, she is a Ghanaian lawyer who was appointed by former President Nana Akufo-Addo as EC chair in 2018, taking over from Charlotte Osei.

Now the head of the commission, she had her secondary education at St Mary's Girls SHS and was proud to return to her alma mater to commemorate its anniversary.

Netizens react to Jean Mensa's video

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the viral post.

While some praised her vibrant moves, others did not seem so happy and even criticised her.

@Norgbey Sedem wrote:

"Beautiful jean, we npp people love's you."

@Kingsley Agyei wrote:

"Who is dancing the gospel song?Jean mensah eiiii you ahhhh."

@oliviaamakwor wrote:

"After doing all the bad things to Ghana Wicked woman You're not even guilty We will get you."

@Giftioux babe wrote:

"Those insulting her wish she was their family member."

@Daniel Ackah Tetteh wrote:

"I think NDC is wasting too much time madam just relax."

@Mr Hutchful wrote:

"This should tell you that NDC is a good party cos we never saw like this during npp reign."

@R_a_978 wrote:

"The ndc on social media talk too much oo eei they said the woman has ran away after election 😅😅 see how she is gorgeously enjoying herself 🥰😂😂"

Haruna Iddrisu kicks against dismissing Jean Mensa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu had kicked against calls for the axing of Mensa as EC chair.

In an interview, the former opposition leader said such matters would not be of major concern to President John Dramani Mahama.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments, with some agreeing and others wanting Mensa to be fired.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

