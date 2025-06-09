Four new Mpox cases have been confirmed in the Western Region of Ghana, with 22 more under laboratory investigation

Health officials in the region said the cases, mostly mild, are concentrated in mining areas like Wassa, Prestea and Tarkwa

The regional directorate has intensified contact tracing and public sensitisation to curb further spread

Four additional cases of Mpox have been confirmed in Ghana’s Western Region.

The cases were reported on Thursday, June 5, 2025, while twenty-two more are still under laboratory investigation.

Health officials said the cases are mostly mild and have been traced to mining communities.

There are also suspected cases involving a nine-month-old, a seven-month-old, and a two-year-old.

According to health officials, the increase in Mpox cases is due to proactive monitoring by the regional directorate, which is actively screening areas identified as having high reports of Mpox.

The first case in the region was confirmed on May 17, 2025 in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

Mining areas flagged as Mpox hotspot

Western Regional Deputy Health Director, Dr Gifty Amugi, disclosed in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh that all identified patients are under monitoring and in stable condition.

She added that most of the infections have been traced to mining areas in the region, especially Wassa, Prestea, and Tarkwa.

“We concentrate on the mining enclaves, for instance, Wassa, Prestea and Tarkwa. That is where most of the cases are coming from. Most of the residents in the municipality have it, and the genesis is from the mining areas,” she said.

Response to transmission through contact

According to Dr Amugi, the strain of Mpox identified in the region, Clade I, is mainly transmitted through skin-to-skin or sexual contact.

The health directorate has therefore targeted areas where such contact is common, particularly in mining settlements.

Sensitisation campaigns have also been intensified to educate residents on signs, symptoms, and how to prevent the spread of the virus.

She advised parents and caregivers with symptoms to immediately distance themselves from children, who have lower immunity and are more vulnerable to infection.

She added that contact tracing has been improved to detect and isolate infected individuals quickly, helping prevent the virus from spreading further.

Dr Amugi also noted that the mortality rate in the region remains low, around one per cent, due to the specific Mpox strain currently circulating.

Mpox hits Greater Accra Region

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Mpox cases in Ghana had risen to three.

The latest case was recorded in the Greater Accra Region following cases in the Western North Region.

The first infection involved a 15-year-old boy on September, 15, 2024. His mother was later confirmed as the second case.

Officials urged the public to remain vigilant, maintain hygiene, and report any suspected symptoms to health authorities immediately.

