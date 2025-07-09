A Dagbon native and academic has called for a balanced approach to handling the safety concerns of the fire festival in a YEN.com.gh interview

There have been calls for strong changes after yet another death was recorded during the annual celebration

Fatima Abukari, a student of Bimbilla Senior High School, died during the fire festival in Bimbilla, sparking concerns

Mohammed Hafiz Alhassan, a PhD candidate at the University for Development Studies, is urging a more nuanced handling of the fallout from the recent death associated with the fire festival.

The most recent death, involving Fatima Abukari, a senior high school student, during the festival in Bimbilla, renewed concerns over the use of firearms and dangerous projectiles during such festivals.

Mohammed Hafiz Alhassan, an academic, is calling for a more nuanced handling of the fire festival controversies.

Source: Facebook

Some critical observers online were even calling for the festival to be scrapped amid police investigations into the incident.

However, Mr Alhassan stressed the need for a more balanced reaction to the unfortunate mishaps during such festivals.

"Our culture is our identity, and we have a responsibility to protect and preserve our culture for generations to follow as we lead on our path. Preserving the essence of culture while ensuring safe celebrations involves a balanced approach."

Academic calls for fire festival regulation

As an example of measures that can be put in place, he urged traditional leaders to form celebration committees to ensure cultural practices are respected and maintained.

He said that attention also needed to be given to safety measures like crowd control and recommended firearms for the celebration.

Mr Alhassan noted that the weapons used must be regulated by planning and organising committees with collaboration from the security agencies, first aid stations, and fire safety protocols, especially during events.

"Accountability should come from the planning and organising committees and their collaborators, which should include security agencies, health workers and fire and safety officials.

"Enhanced safety protocols, community engagement and accountability should be implemented in various locations around the Dagban traditional council," he added.

Mr Alhassan stressed that protocols along these lines should be enforced for public safety, with emphasis on the Bugum festival.

The fire festival had been partially banned in parts of the Northern Region due to the safety and security risks.

For example, the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, banned the 2025 celebration in the Tamale Metropolis due to security concerns.

What is the fire festival in Ghana?

The fire festival, also known as Buɣim Chuɣu, is the first Dagomba festival of the year.

It is celebrated in the first month of the Dagomba lunar year, the Bugum Goli, also known as the month of fire, and is celebrated on the ninth day of the month.

The police in the Northern Region are probing the death of high school student Fatima Abukari during the Fire Festival in Bimbilla. Source: Nanung Peace Initiative-NPI

Source: Facebook

The festival is celebrated to remember the 'lost son of a king' in ancient Dagbon.

The bugum fire festival of the Dagomba people is a multifaceted event that plays a vital role in preserving cultural identity, promoting community spirit, and fostering spiritual connections, noted Alhassan.

Previous deaths in the fire festival

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that in 2024, a Junior High School student tragically lost his life during fire festival celebrations in Wulensi.

During the event in the Nunumba South District, the student sustained a fatal head injury when handling a musket while firing off the weapon.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh