President John Mahama has dismissed Dr. Nuhu Zakariah from his role at the National Ambulance Service

Zakariah's sacking followed a warning from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission over his misuse of an academic title

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission publicly directed Zakariah to stop referring to himself as a Professor

President John Mahama has dismissed Dr. Nuhu Zakariah as Chief Executive Officer of the National Ambulance Service.

Joy News reported that no official reason for the sack has been given.

President John Mahama sacks Dr. Nuhu Zakaria as Chief Executive Officer of the National Ambulance Service.

Zakariah's sacking followed growing concerns over his alleged misuse of an academic title.

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) publicly directed him to stop referring to himself as “Professor,” a title the Commission stated that he had not legitimately earned.

Nuhu Zakariah's academic profile

Zakariah obtained a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Biomedical Science from Belgium in October 2005, a Master in Pharmacology and Pharmaceutical Medicine (Diploma in Pharmaceutical Medicine) from Belgium in November 2005, an Executive Master in Business Administration (EMBA) GIMPA, Accra in December, 2010, a Postgraduate Certificate in Business Administration GIMPA, Accra in June 2007, a Bachelor of Science Cuba in July 1987,a Diploma in French from Cuba in November 1991 a Diploma in Anaesthesia (DA), Ghana in October 1998, a fellowship Certificate (Degree) in Intensive Care Medicine from Belgium in August 2004.

He is noted to have proven expertise in clinical practice and management of all categories of critically ill patients including Emergency, Heart Transplant, Kidney, Liver and Lung Transplant patients. and a background in a wide range of Resuscitation activities including Basic and Advanced Life Support and has been an Advanced Life Support Instructor since 2004 and has been Teaching new resuscitation guidelines.

Zakariah is specialist in Cardiac, Thoracic and Vascular Anaesthesia. He is a specialist in Intensive Care Medicine, Basic and Advanced Life Support Provider and is as well a Basic and Advanced Life Support Instructor.

He also once contested to represent Bole Bamboi in Parliament on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

Other notable Mahama sacking in health sector

In April, the Chief Executive Officer of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Dr. Adam Atiku, was dismissed following reports of alleged negligence that led to the recent death of a patient.

He was sacked after the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, visited the hospital unannounced on April 22, 2025.

The sacking led to Tamale Teaching Hospital staff going on strike in protest. The staff were also demanding better facilities to aid healthcare deliver.

The Ministry of Health oversaw the transfer of a substantial consignment of medical equipment to the Tamale Teaching Hospital in response to the protests.

Mahama appoints new Tamale Teaching Hospital CEO

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama appointed Dr Abubakar Bawah Abdulai, a senior official at the University for Development Studies, as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

His appointment came on the heels of the dismissal of Dr Adam Atiku, who was relieved of his duties on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh