The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, joined numerous supporters of the National Democratic Congress for a campaign in the Ablekuma North constituency on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the young politician received a massive reception from the NDC supporters in the constituency as he arrived with his luxurious motorbike.

Malik Basintale and the 5K men, a biker group from the ruling NDC government, later rode off as they campaigned for their party's candidate Ewurabena Aubynn ahead of the rerun of the parliamentary election in 19 polling stations within the Ablekuma North Constituency.

The videos of Malik Basintale campaigning with the 5K men in Ablekuma North are below:

Source: YEN.com.gh