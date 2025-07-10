Two police officers were killed in a road crash at Adanwomaso in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region

A road crash in Adanwomaso in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region has claimed three lives, including two police officers.

Source: Getty Images

Adom News reported that the crash involved a bullion van and a truck carrying bags of cement. Four of the victims, including two police officers, were onboard the bullion van in which only the driver survived.

An eyewitness stated that the bullion van veered into the lane of the oncoming Kia truck, resulting in the crash.

"The driver of the Van and the Kia driver are seriously injured, and both cars are damaged beyond recognition.”

Source: YEN.com.gh