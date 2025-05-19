It was a sad sight to behold as Constable Isaac Kwofi, one of the police officers killed in Binduri, was laid to rest.

A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of Baba Adam Media, showed the touching moment mourners gathered to bid farewell to the late Constable.

Isaac Kwofie, one of two police men who died in Binduri laid to rest. Photo credit: @Baba Adam Media/YouTube

Colleagues of the late police officer were also present to honour the late 23-year-old as they bid him farewell with a final salute.

The nation was thrown into a state of sorrow on April 13, when it was confirmed that Isaac Kwofie and Rockson had been killed in Binduri in the Upper East Region.

The late police officer was part of a deployment to the region to maintain peace and order.

