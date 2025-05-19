Isaac Kwofie: Police Officer Killed In Binduri Laid To Rest, Video Breaks Hearts
It was a sad sight to behold as Constable Isaac Kwofi, one of the police officers killed in Binduri, was laid to rest.
A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of Baba Adam Media, showed the touching moment mourners gathered to bid farewell to the late Constable.
Colleagues of the late police officer were also present to honour the late 23-year-old as they bid him farewell with a final salute.
The nation was thrown into a state of sorrow on April 13, when it was confirmed that Isaac Kwofie and Rockson had been killed in Binduri in the Upper East Region.
The late police officer was part of a deployment to the region to maintain peace and order.
Watch the video here:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.