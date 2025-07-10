Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

KNUST Level 200 Student Jailed 10 Years For Robbery After Stealing Iphone
Ghana

KNUST Level 200 Student Jailed 10 Years For Robbery After Stealing Iphone

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
1 min read

A level 200 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been jailed for 10 years for robbery.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The convict, Fatawu Amponsah, 25, was sentenced by the Asante Akropong circuit court in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District.

A level 200 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been jailed for 10 years for robbery.
KNUST level 200 student gets 10 year sentence for robbery.
Source: Getty Images

GNA reported that he robbed a hairdresser at Abuakwa.

Amponsah, who is also a bus conductor, pleaded guilty to the crimes he was accused of.

According to court proceedings, on June 16, the victim was returning home when the Amponsah accosted her and demanded her mobile phone, an iPhone 11.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The victim refused, and the convict pulled out a knife, beat her and stole the phone.

According to the Prosecution, some community members who heard the scream rushed to the scene, chased and later arrested the convict and handed him over to the Abuakwa police.

In his caution statement, Fatawu admitted the offence, and after further investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Hot: