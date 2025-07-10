KNUST Level 200 Student Jailed 10 Years For Robbery After Stealing Iphone

A level 200 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been jailed for 10 years for robbery.

The convict, Fatawu Amponsah, 25, was sentenced by the Asante Akropong circuit court in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District.

GNA reported that he robbed a hairdresser at Abuakwa.

Amponsah, who is also a bus conductor, pleaded guilty to the crimes he was accused of.

According to court proceedings, on June 16, the victim was returning home when the Amponsah accosted her and demanded her mobile phone, an iPhone 11.

The victim refused, and the convict pulled out a knife, beat her and stole the phone.

According to the Prosecution, some community members who heard the scream rushed to the scene, chased and later arrested the convict and handed him over to the Abuakwa police.

In his caution statement, Fatawu admitted the offence, and after further investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.

