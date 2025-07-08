A video showing the wife of the late Akwatia MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi, struggling to hold back tears after his death has stirred emotions online

Several top members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) visited the home of the late legislator on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, when the incident occurred

Social media users expressed heartfelt sympathy for Mrs Kumi, praising her strength and praying for comfort for the bereaved family

The widow of the late Akwatia Member of Parliament (MP), Ernest Yaw Kumi, emotionally broke down during a visit to her home by top officials of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A video of the visit showed Mrs Kumi struggling to maintain her composure.

Ernest Yaw Kumi, a first-time MP, was reported dead on Monday, July 7, 2025.

He reportedly complained of suffering some chest pains and was transported to the Lister Hospital at Spintex, where he tragically passed away.

Members of the leadership of the NPP in Parliament paid a courtesy call at the family house of the late politician to express their condolences.

The delegation was led by the party’s 2024 flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, former MP of Tema East, Daniel Titus Glover, and others.

The Instagram video of Ernest Kumi’s wife is below.

MP says Ernest Kumi was stressed

The Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Sammi Awuku, claimed that Ernest Yaw Kumi's death was related to stress.

He said the legal challenges to his win in the 2024 elections placed an undue toll on him.

"I can tell you for a fact that the gentleman was just stressed. Today, it is the High Court undermining his victory and pulling him to the High Court. The next day, they are pulling him to the Supreme Court," he said.

Awuku added that these challenges made it difficult for him to enjoy becoming a Member of Parliament, something he had worked very hard for.

"He was burdened by litigation from the very start. He never had the benefit of concentrating on his people. It was very draining for him.

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian prophet, Eric Boahen Uche, reportedly prophesied the death of the Akwatia MP before it occurred.

The Facebook video of Prophet Uche is below.

Ghanaians react to Ernest Kumi’s widow weeping

Social media users shared their opinions on the video of Ernest Kumi’s wife weeping during a meeting with NPP elders.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

fauzybebe said:

"Lord, please give her the strength she needs. Hmmm"

dufie_bookland wrote:

"Hmmm, this is how you can tell he was kind to her😢😢😢Madam God will bring you strength 🙌😢"

localbargardensgh commented:

"Aaaahhh, Madam Mavis …. This really hurts."

akosua.manubea said:

"The Holy Spirit comfort you."

miss_dickson_01 wrote:

"Very strong woman"

k_brenyadandy commented:

"Take heart star girl…it’s well 🙏"

kofifugar said:

"Very tragic at such a young age.. Hmmm"

Ernest Kumi’s brother speaks

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that late MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi’s brother broke down in tears as he spoke about his brother’s final moments.

In a heart-wrenching video, the MP’s junior brother said he returned home from a trip when he started feeling ill and was taken to the hospital.

He said Kumi’s death had left the family in tatters because he was the only person bringing glory and honour to the family.

