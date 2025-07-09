Father of St. Rose’s SHS Student Who Died Threatens to Sue School for Negligence

A grieving father has threatened to sue the all-girls St. Rose’s Senior High School (SHS) at Akwatia in the Eastern Region, accusing it of causing his daughter's death through negligence.

Mark Kwadjo Gyemerah-Boateng said the school’s senior housemistress and the school authorities denied his 15-year-old daughter, Beatrice Akua Gyamerah-Boateng, the right to seek urgent medical care after she had complained of a serious headache.

Mark Kwadjo Gyemerah-Boateng threatens to sue St Roses over the death of his daughter.

3News reported that the 15-year-old was laid to rest at Akyem Awaham on July 3, 2025.

She died on June 23, 2025, at St Dominic’s Hospital in Akyem Akwatia in the Denkyembour District.

She allegedly stayed in the school four days after first complaining until her health deteriorated and she collapsed before being rushed to the hospital.

Gyamerah-Boateng believes he deserves answers from the school following the tragedy.

“I believe that my daughter died because of their negligence; so, I am going to summon the school’s administration to come and answer. I need to report the case to the police, get the extract and copy all the educational institutes, Ghana Education Service and the educational minister.”

Gyamerah-Boateng also appealed to the Ghana Education Service and the sector minister to get to the bottom of his claims.

When contacted the school via telephone, a teacher, Victoria Abban, who was at the funeral, denied the negligence claims.

