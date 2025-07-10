Ras Mubarak has caused a stir after opening up about his experience trying to renew his U.S. visa

He was dismayed to find out that instead of being granted a 5-year visa like before, he was issued a 3-month visa with a single entry

Social media users took to the comments section of his post to share their views on the new visa restrictions

The former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak, has expressed frustration over the U.S. government's new visa policy for Ghanaian nationals.

This comes after he took to Facebook on July 10 to reveal that he applied to renew his previous 5-year visa, which expired in January, but was only issued a 3-month, single-entry visa.

He said that upon inquiry, he was informed the reason for not receiving another long-term visa was due to policy changes for Ghanaian nationals.

"My 5-year U.S. visa expired this January. I applied to renew it, and they issued a 3-month, single-entry instead of 5 years. They say they have a new policy, which reduces the validity period of B1/B2 and F1 visas for Ghanaian nationals from 5 years to 3 months, with a single entry permitted."

He also shared plans to travel across Africa as part of a campaign for visa-free movement across the continent.

Ras Mubarak lamented that the new U.S. visa policy would affect Ghanaians in the areas of business, tourism, and academic travel.

"But this is why I am leading a campaign to embark on a road trip from August 18, from Accra to 39 African countries, to meet governments and promote a visa-free policy for Africans travelling within Africa, as a way of boosting economies and creating opportunities for our African people.

If we open Africa and create opportunities here, who would want to leave this beautiful continent to go overstay in America or Europe? We have everything here. And I say this as a man who’s visited 85 countries in the world."

At the time of writing, his post had received over 1,000 likes and 100 comments.

Reactions to new visa policies

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post have shared varied opinions on the new policy.

Mumuni Mutala-Mohammed wrote:

"Honourable, this splendid move.May you succeed."

Bawatuwey Ntigiyelsim Nsorwinne Amenga-Etego stated:

"I am absolutely your fan at this stage. God be with you."

Ibrahim Garba reactive:

"My people lets upgrade our institutions of higher learning to a world standard so to avoid this sort of humiliation from the West, they always threaten us with common visa a sticker with a rubber stamp."

US Embassy pledges to Ghanaians

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the U.S. Embassy in Ghana assured Ghanaians of a fair and transparent visa application process.

The Consul General, Elliot Fertik, advised Ghanaians to follow due process and advised prospective travellers to use only the official application channels

Fertik also advised prospective travellers to use only the official application channels and avoid third parties.

