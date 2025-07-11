The Ghanaian government has responded to new US visa restrictions announced on July 10, 2025

It acknowledged the US’s sovereign right to revise its visa policy but noted the changes differ from past agreements

Ghana says it remains committed to resolving the issue and ensuring applicants comply with US visa procedures

The Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has reacted to new visa restrictions imposed on the country by the United States.

In a press statement dated July 10, 2025, the government said it recognises the sovereign rights of the US government to determine its visa regime.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry's statement further noted that the NDC administration recognises that the limitations imposed by the US government differ significantly from the previous reciprocal arrangement Ghana has maintained with the United States.

The statement, shared by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on Facebook, added that the government is studying the current developments more closely to consider its options.

While doing so, the Ghanaian government said it remains committed to working expeditiously with its longstanding partner, the US, to resolve the issue.

“We hope for an early resolution of the concerns that have led to the revision of the schedule, which has been confirmed to be due to overstays, including ensuring that the conduct of the applicants aligns with the visa application procedures and requirements of the United States,” portions of the statement read.

The ministry also stated that it acknowledges the legitimate concerns of Ghanaian travellers to the United States for professional, business, education, tourism, medical, and family purposes.

Read the statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry in response to the new US government's visa restriction policy below:

New US government visa policy

The Foreign Affairs Ministry’s statement comes just 48 hours after the US government announced its new visa policy, which affects Ghana and other West African countries.

Under the new policy, certain visa classes will have limited validity and fewer entry permissions. However, specific categories will retain their current benefits.

Below is the breakdown of the new visa policy:

A-class visas for diplomats and government officials will continue to receive multiple-entry visas valid for 24 to 60 months.

K1 visas for foreign-citizen fiancés or fiancées of US citizens will now be single-entry and valid for six months.

K2 visas for unmarried dependent children of K1 visa holders will also be single-entry and valid for six months.

K3 visas for foreign-citizen spouses of US citizens will remain multiple-entry and valid for 24 months.

K4 visas for unmarried dependent children of K3 visa holders will also remain multiple-entry and valid for 24 months.

US Embassy gives assurance to Ghanaians

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the US Embassy in Ghana assured Ghanaians that the visa application processes were fair and transparent.

The Consul General at the US Embassy in Ghana, Elliot Fertik, urged Ghanaians to follow due process when submitting their applications.

Fertik also advised prospective travellers to use only official application channels and avoid third parties.

