The United States has introduced new visa restrictions for Ghanaian non-immigrant applicants

Most affected travellers will now receive single-entry visas valid for just three months

Diplomats and certain family visa holders will retain their existing multiple-entry privileges

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The United States Government has announced new visa policy restrictions for Ghana, limiting the duration and number of entries permitted under most non-immigrant visa classifications.

The changes, announced by the United States Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, will affect several visa categories.

US cuts visa duration and entry limits for most Ghanaian applicants. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

Under the new policy, certain visa classes will have limited validity and fewer entry permissions. However, specific categories will retain their current benefits.

Visa categories and validity under new policy

A-class visas for diplomats and government officials will continue to receive multiple-entry visas valid for 24 to 60 months.

K1 visas for foreign-citizen fiancés or fiancées of US citizens will now be single-entry and valid for six months.

K2 visas for unmarried dependent children of K1 visa holders will also be single-entry and valid for six months.

K3 visas for foreign-citizen spouses of US citizens will remain multiple-entry and valid for 24 months.

K4 visas for unmarried dependent children of K3 visa holders will also remain multiple-entry and valid for 24 months.

Under the revised United States guidelines, all other visa applicants, including those applying for B-class visas for business or tourism, will now receive single-entry visas valid for only three months.

The changes, outlined in the U.S. Visa: Reciprocity and Civil Documents by Country for Ghana, also impact student visa holders. F-1 visa applicants, typically enrolled in full-time academic programmes in the United States, will now be issued single-entry visas valid for just three months.

This marks a shift from the previous system, which allowed many Ghanaian travellers to obtain multiple-entry visas valid for between one and five years.

US' global visa reciprocity framework

The updated policy aligns with the United States' global visa reciprocity framework, which adjusts visa terms to reflect how other nations treat American travellers.

It mirrors a similar revision recently introduced for Nigerian citizens.

Although the U.S. government has not formally explained the reason behind Ghana's inclusion, such changes often stem from diplomatic dynamics, immigration enforcement, or evolving national security evaluations.

Under the new rules, Ghanaians planning multiple visits to the U.S. for business, education, or tourism may now need to reapply each time, leading to higher costs and more administrative hurdles.

Read the Facebook post below:

Ghanaians react to new US visa policy

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the new visa policy announced by the US Government.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Lord Rama said:

"Until our leaders reset our passport holders, this is only the tip of the iceberg. A lot of Ghanaian passports in the hands of foreigners, especially Nigerians."

@Mawumenyo Kulioh Kulewosi also said:

"Stay home and make it a duty to vote only reasonable leaders and see how quickly Ghana becomes Paradise."

@Quesi Cardinal commented:

"Julius Neequaye Kotey this is what Snr Patriot P.K. Sarpong was referring to in relation to Hon. Okudzeto."

US Embassy gives assurance to Ghanaians

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the US Embassy in Ghana assured Ghanaians of fair and transparent visa application processes.

The Consul General at the US Embassy in Ghana, Elliot Fertik, urged Ghanaians to follow due process in their applications.

Fertik also advised prospective travellers to use only the official application channels and avoid third parties.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh