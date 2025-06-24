The Consul General at the United States Embassy in Ghana, Elliot Fertik, has assured Ghanaians that visa denials are not predetermined.

He told Joy FM that visa applicants who follow the correct procedures will be given a fair chance of getting a visa.

Fertik also assured that the visa process is transparent and guided by well-established rules.

"The requirements are strict; we do absolutely look carefully at each individual applicant to make sure that they are qualified and do not pose any problem for the United States, but if you abide by the rules, we will welcome you in the United States."

When asked whether there is a quota for issuing US visas, Fertik said there was no such thing.

He assured that each application was assessed on its merit.

"For non-immigrant visas, no. I can say that there are some for immigrant visas; we do have a quota or limit for each individual country, but for non-immigrant visas, there is not a quota."

He further urged prospective travellers to use only the official application channels and avoid third-party agents.

Source: YEN.com.gh