President John Mahama has held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

After the phone conversation, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was ready to assist Ghana in strengthening its border security using advanced drone technology.

In a statement, he said was interested in Ukrainian technologies, the production of various types of drones, and the experience Ukraine has gained during its war with Russia.

"Ghana is ready to finance our production, and we are ready to help our partners secure their borders."

The two presidents also discussed areas where they can already deepen our partnership, in the agro-industrial sector and the creation of a food logistics hub in Ghana.

Zelenskyy also welcomed President Mahama’s invitation to visit Ghana and extended a reciprocal invitation for the Ghanaian leader to make an official visit to Ukraine.

He also said they agreed to initiate a ministerial-level meeting to begin working on the practical aspects of their collaboration.

Ukraine ambassador challenges African countries

In February, Ukraine’s ambassador to Nigeria, Ivan Kholostenko, called on African countries to showcase solidarity in battling threats from Russia.

Marking the third anniversary of the invasion, Kholostenko penned an article on the nature of neocolonialism and how the war in his country resembles the situation in Africa.

2025 marks the third year of the invasion by Russia. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, having annexed Crimea in 2014.

Reporting from The Telegraph in the UK indicated that some Africans are being lured by Russia to fight in its war on Ukraine via shampoo factory ads.

Africans and others from developing countries were being compelled to serve in the Russian army as it looks for huge numbers of recruits to sustain its offensive against Ukraine.

In January 2024, Ghana was invited to join the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, meant to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with then-president Nana Akufo-Addo in Switzerland on the sidelines of the 2024 World Economic Forum and said Ghana's involvement in the 10-point peace plan would be vital.

The plan spans food and energy security, territorial integrity, environmental safety, release of prisoners and withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

Ghanaian found guilty of arson on Ukraine warehouse

YEN.com.gh reported that a British-Ghanaian in the UK, Nii Mensah, was among three men found guilty of an arson attack on a London warehouse linked to Ukraine.

The 23-year-old was implicated alongside other convicts Jakeem Rose, aged 23, and Ugnius Asmena, aged 20.

They were convicted of aggravated arson with intent to endanger life.

The attack was found to have been carried out on behalf of the terrorist Wagner Group.

