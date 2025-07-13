The Mahama-led administration has launched a series that will allow it to remain transparent and accountable to the people of Ghana

The Presidency Spokesperson and Minister of State for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye-Ofosu, announced on social media

He indicated that “The Accountability Series” will start on Monday, July 14, 2025 and will be held three times a week

Felix Kwakye-Ofosu said they will begin ‘The Government Accountability Series’ to promote better transparency and accountability in governance.

In a post on X, Felix Kwakye-Ofosu said the accountability series will start on Monday, July 14, 2025.

“As part of efforts to deepen transparency and accountability in governance, the Presidency Communications Office will on Monday, 14th July 2025, begin The Government Accountability Series.”

“The series will offer a platform for a tentative appraisal of the government's performance over the last six months. Key sector ministers will present Mid-Year updates on their sector’s performance.”

The government’s spokesperson said the series will take place three times a week.

“The series will be held three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 11 am.”

“Minister for the Interior, Hon. Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, will kick-start the Series tomorrow, Monday, 14th July 2025,” he added.

Ghanaians react to government’s accountability strategy

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Felix Kwakye-Ofosu on X. Read them below:

@MissAniagyei said:

"I thought when Hon. Oppong Nkrumah started this project you guys took to your socials to ridicule him. Now you’ve adopted to his legacy? It’s good to learn from the best. Kudos, but give credit."

@KofiKwakye_ wrote:

"Mahama is really doing his best for this country, God bless him so much 🙏."

@joromi_ said:

"He should be well prepared to answer questions about Ablekuma-North. Not the usual political talk though."

@genzdoctorr wrote:

"As expected 🫰projects must be broadcasted. The people have to know and critic if need be."

@posiogh said:

"The best communication officer!! FKO!! The presidency is working overtime!! Let’s vote again today."

@Bernard_kumadey wrote:

"Hon @edemagbana did same to the good people of Ketu North earlier this Month . ❤ Ghana is working again!"

@BiTsatse25350 said:

"Fantastic Minister!!!! We know you to be exquisitely intelligent. But never have we thought of your INGENUITY of this magnitude. Invention of "Set the Records Straight" still fresh on our minds.We'll follow government accountability series."

