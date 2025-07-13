Former president John Agyekum Kufuor is unhappy with the treatment he receives from the New Patriotic Party

The senior member of the NPP said he has been ignored by the party and is not even invited to NEC meetings

Social media users who watched the video shared their thoughts on Kufuor's assertion in the comment section

A former president of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, has shared some frustrations about how his political party treats him.

Former President Kufuor is one of the few founding members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who is alive.

In a video on social media, the well-respected senior member of the NPP complained bitterly about how the party ignores him during decision-making.

The ex-president said that he is not invited to NEC meetings.

“If the party still has an elder, I am the one. Have I deteriorated to the point where, after being fed, I’d claim I haven’t eaten? I am not at that stage yet. My memory is intact. So, at least keep me informed. I keep hearing some of the things happening at the party, and I wonder if I am no longer a party member. I am watching quietly.”

Ex-president Kufuor shared the roles he played in the Progress Party (PP), which metamorphosed into the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“…and now I’m being sidelined and ignored. I don’t understand at all.”

Kufuor expressed his frustrations when Bryan Acheampong, a 2028 flagbearer hopeful of the NPP, called on him at his residence.

Ghanaians comment on Kufuor’s frustrations.

Rosemmensah said:

“The small small boys ooo papa😢😢.”

Emmanuel_bugri_kida wrote:

“This Dr. Bryan Acheampong’s strategy is solid…He should keep it up.”

Magraheb said:

“NPP forgetting their history and ignoring people who made the party what it is today, it’s quite sad.”

I_willsaidit wrote:

“It’s all the focus on money and corruption, nothing else matters to them.”

Innocent1509 said:

“They pressure you to endorse their preferred candidate, and you believe they will regard you seriously. You have truly betrayed Alan, and in my opinion, you are the best president I have ever had since I began my sexual experiences. However, I implore you not to allow another candidate to deceive you, Sir. God bless you.”

Fobi6 wrote:

“Those small small boys, chairmen and stomach guys are ruining the part which NPP needs total overhauling paaa.”

Gyima97 said:

“Hmmm, Papa is your hypocrisy lifestyle that is why it has gotten to this, but I understand you 😔JJ Rawlings was bold to correct his political party no matter the insult, but you wanted to be Mr Nice 😔😔we still need your wisdom to move the party forward.”

Kobi_642 wrote:

“He should enjoy his retirement and allow those who don’t want to listen to live their lives.”

Parkero_mendes said:

“But Kufour himself betrayed his boy (Alan) and supported Bawumiah, a non-NPP boy from scratch, who was picked by Akyem mafias. Sadly, he feels this way, but if you betray your own people, what do you expect? He's an elder and former President, so we'll respect him.”

