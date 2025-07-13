Former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025

Bashir Ahmad, a former aide of the ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, announced his demise on social media

Several people on social media thronged the comment section to sympathise with Muhammadu Buhari's relations

A former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, is dead.

Former President Buhari served as Nigeria’s civilian president from 2015 to 2023. Before that he led Nigeria as a military head of state between 1983 and 1985.

Former Nigeria president, Muhammadu Buhari passes away. Photo credit: @muhammadubuhari

Source: Instagram

In a post on X, Muhammadu Buhari’s former aide, Bashir Ahmad, announced the demise of the former president.

He indicated that Muhammadu Buhari passed away in London at about 4.30 pm on Sunday, July 13, after a prolonged illness.

“The family of the former president has announced the passing of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, this afternoon in a clinic in London.”

“May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus. Amin.”

The family is expected to release the subsequent burial arrangements per Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has reacted to Muhammadu Buhari’s passing.

A statement shared on his behalf by his Special Adviser, Bayo Onanuga, indicated that President Tinubu has spoken to Mrs Aishat Buhari, the former President’s widow and offered his deep condolences.

Meanwhile, the President has asked the Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to the UK and accompany the former President’s body back to Nigeria.

He has also ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honour of the late leader.

Netizens sympathise with Buhari's family

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the news of Buhari's demise on social media. Read them below:

@UsmanAdamu03 said:

"Those who are rejoicing and jubilating over his shortcomings. You have to put this at the back of ur head. No one will stay alive. Forever. Even if you're healthy, when it's appointed time comes. It is a must to go."

@mr__topson wrote:

"If you're seeing this, please say suratul ikhlas 3x for him, may almighty Allah forgive and grant him rest."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh