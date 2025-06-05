Minister of Interior, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, clashed with Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, during a parliamentary session

The minister accused the New Patriotic Party official of disregarding parliamentary rules by speaking out of turn and misbehaving

The heated exchange drew strong reactions from both MPs, with Afenyo-Markin even describing the remarks as a personal attack

Minister of Interior and Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, clashed with the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, during a parliamentary session on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

The Minister of State criticised the Minority Leader and New Patriotic Party (NPP) politician over what he described as a disregard for the rules of the house.

Mubarak claimed that the Minority's Afenyo-Markin flouted the parliamentary procedure by constantly rising to speak without recourse to the laid-down standing orders.

While on his feet speaking in parliament, the Asawase MP further accused the Minority Leader of misbehaving during last Wednesday's parliamentary session.

"Mr Speaker, this is why my worry is: after you have referred this to the committee, reading Standing Order 160, it does not give any other member any window of opportunity to just get up and speak about what has been referred. You can only wait and go to the committee, make your argument at the committee, and when the report comes, that's when you debate it," he said.

"But Mr Speaker, the way the Minority Leader is behaving, what he's simply doing is that he's turning the rules of this house upside down, and he gets up to speak anyhow he wishes. Mr Speaker, with the greatest of respect, we need to bring the Minority Leader to order for him to understand that no, this house is governed by rules, and he cannot be speaking out of rules, and behaving as if he's a small child who has lost his food and therefore is behaving anyhow," Mubarak added.

The video of the Minister of Interior's criticism of Afenyo-Markin is below:

These comments, however, did not go down well with Afenyo-Markin, as he described them as a personal attack and unparliamentary.

"Muntaka Mubarak, who I so much respect, using certain words the way he did. Mr Speaker, I thought Honourable Mahama Ayariga, getting up, would use the opportunity to address it, because Mr Speaker, he has been in leadership before. I would not want any of my colleagues here [pointing to the minority bench] to be disrespectful to you, never. We are here to debate."

Ghanaians react to Muntaka, Afenyo-Markin's clash

Ghanaians on social media who saw the video of the clash between the two leading MPs thronged the comments section to share their views.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Abdulai Iddrisu Dakurugu said:

"Always making noise."

@Khalid Mi-sty Kusi also said:

"Leader..... Keep up with the good work for mother Ghana."

@Bright Owusu Ansah commented:

"Muntaka is a Gentleman I don't know why he sometimes vet carried away."

Afenyo-Markin's response to Minister Mubarak is below:

