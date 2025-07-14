The Electricity Company of Ghana has released a new list of areas set to experience power cuts

The power cuts will be a result of planned maintenance works in parts of greater Accra on July 14

A public notice issued on July 12 indicated that the power cuts will occur between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has released a new list of areas which will be affected by power disruptions as it carries out planned maintenance works in parts of the Greater Accra Region on July 14, 2025.

Graphic Online reported that a public notice issued on July 12 noted that the exercise will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The specific areas to be affected by power cuts include Tunga Down, Dunyo, Mayera, Abedi Pele, Satellite, GHS Housing, New Bortianor, Red Top, East Legon, Ministry of Energy Residence, Gasemany House, Teshie Camp 2, Tebibianor, Tse Addo Roundabout, and surrounding communities.

The Electricity Company of Ghana encouraged residents in the affected areas to take note of the scheduled outage and make the necessary arrangements to minimise the impact on their activities.

The planned maintenance is part of the Electricity Company of Ghana’s bid to ensure efficient power distribution.

ECG power disruptions occurring since July 11

The Electricity Company of Ghana has been publishing notices of power cuts over the past week.

On July 11, there were planned maintenance works scheduled for July 11, 2025, in parts of the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.

Electricity tariffs to go up again

YEN.com.gh reported that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission increased electricity tariffs for consumers by 2.45% from July 1 after its quarterly review.

The commission said it factored in economic variables, including the cedi-to-dollar exchange rate, inflation, natural gas prices, and the electricity generation mix between hydro and thermal sources.

