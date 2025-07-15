The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced that several areas across four regions will experience power outages on July 15.

The regions affected are the Greater Accra, Tema, Ashanti and Volta regions.

According to Graphic Online, separate public notices issued by the Electricity Company of Ghana note that the planned exercise will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. in most of the affected areas.

The Tema and Ashanti regions are expected to be without power until 4:00 p.m.

In the Greater Accra Region, areas to be affected include Tuba, Kokrobite, Old Bortianor, Old Aplaku, Mandela, SCC, Sunny Coast, Korkordjor, Santana, Alajo, Tesano, East Legon Hills, ECG Quarters, Ashiyie, and surrounding communities.

In the Tema Region, the outage will impact residents of Tema International School, Don Bosco, Bethlehem, Sebrepor, Emefs Estates, Coastal Estates, Goshen, Gbetsile, Potter's City, Noble Estates, Miotso, Prampram, Kpoi Ete and its environs.

Ashanti Region communities expected to be affected include Ampabame, Aboabokese, Konkori, New Aduapong, Adum Afrancho, Trede, Paah, Pakyi No. 1 and No. 2, Tweapiase, Semanhyiakrom, parts of Buoho, Sasa, Akrowa, parts of Ohwim, Hwediem, Amanfrom, Takyiman, and nearby locations.

In the Volta Region, maintenance activities will disrupt power in Tokokoe, Tanyigbe, the 66 Artillery Training Centre, and the surrounding areas.

Source: YEN.com.gh