The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, announced the temporary disruption of power on July 13

The power disruption is because of ENI turning off its valve as part of measures to increase gas production

The minister announced the groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of the transmission line

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghana is set to be hit with a nationwide power disruption on July 13 because of rehabilitation work by gas suppliers ENI.

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, announced this temporary disruption, saying it was part of ENI's measures to increase gas production.

Nationwide power disruption is expected on July 13 because of rehabilitation work by gas suppliers ENI.

Source: Getty Images

Joy News reported that the minister expects this development to be a net positive for the energy sector.

“This Sunday, ENI will turn off their valves temporarily to increase gas production to about 270 MM Scarf. It means that we are stabilising the energy sector.”

“Because the plant will be turned off for a short period within the day for maintenance works, we are likely to experience some interruption of power. It is for a good purpose.”

ENI is an oil company that has been present in Ghana since 2009 and currently accounts for a gross production of approximately 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Eni operates the Offshore Cape Three Points permit, regulated by a concession agreement, and the offshore exploration license Cape Three Points Block 4.

Work begins on new transmission line

Jinapor was speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of the 161kV Anwomaso to Kumasi Transmission line.

The project was co-funded by the European Union and France.

According to Jinapor, based on advice from technical persons, the government has resolved to refrain from running the plant on liquid fuels.

“Based on the advice from engineers, I have directed that we do not attempt to run those plants on liquid fuel for that short period."

“It involves changing nozzles, it involves a lot of work and so if we are going off for about for to six hours you don’t risk it transitioning to liquid fuel only to come back to gas.”

The minister further assured of efforts to minimise the adverse impact of the shutdown.

Recent power disruptions

In May, parts of the Greater Accra and Tema regions endured power cuts because of maintenance work by the Electricity Company of Ghana.

The Electricity Company of Ghana apologised to customers for the inconvenience and assured the public that the maintenance work is necessary to enhance overall service delivery.

Routine maintenance leads to disruptions in power supply in parts of Ghana

Source: Getty Images

The Electricity Company of Ghana had a similar disruption due to maintenance on March 11 and March 12, 2025. These maintenance activities affected power in the Greater Accra, Volta and Eastern regions.

Earlier in May, a part of the Electricity Company of Ghana's Achimota Bulk Supply Point Station ‘H’ was gutted by fire, leading to power cuts.

Despite uneven power supply, Jinapor dismissed calls for a load-shedding timetable.

Western Region residents lament frequent dumsor

YEN.com.gh reported that residents and business owners in the Western Region called for government intervention over the persistent power cuts they experience.

They complained that the regular dumsor would affect their businesses if not resolved quickly or if a timetable is not provided.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh