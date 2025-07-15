Former Minister of Finance Seth Terkper has announced the passing of his wife Deborah Ferguson Terkper.

Deborah Ferguson Terkper passed away at age 63 on July 7, 2025.

Terkper, the presidential advisor on the economy, shared details of her passing online.

His wife passed away in Fair Oaks, Virginia, USA. They had been married for 35 years.

In Terkper’s post on the passing, it indicated that the family wanted privacy and prayers during its mourning period.

The former minister also indicated that this loss had contributed to his absence from the public space.

"Many of you joined in the successful launch of my 2nd Book on Value Added Tax [VAT] on June 6, 2025. However, in exactly one month, I lost my wife of 35 years on July 7, 2025."

"Today, I wish to dedicate my birthday to her memory. I am glad to have dedicated the book, foremost, to our family, of which she was both the pillar and its tower. RIP, our dear Debbie and Mummy."

