President John Dramani Mahama has nominated Yakubu Issifu as the Municipal Chief Executive for the Asante Mampong Municipal Assembly

This nomination follows a protest by NDC supporters in Asante Mampong over previous MCE nominations, who had called for a Northern candidate

In addition, Ibrahim Issahaq has been nominated as District Chief Executive for the Atwima Mponua District Assembly, also awaiting confirmation

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated Yakubu Issifu as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Asante Mampong Municipal Assembly, pending approval by the assembly members.

The nomination, announced on July 17, 2025, by the Ministry of Local Government, is in accordance with Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20(1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

President John Mahama nominates MCE for Asante Mampong after protest from constituency executives. Photo credit: UGC.

If confirmed, Yakubu Issifu will oversee local development efforts, promote decentralisation, and implement central government policies in the municipality.

This nomination comes a few months after the executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Asante Mampong staged a protest over the MCE nominations.

Why Asante Mampong NDC supporters staged protest

Supporters and executives of the NDC in the Asante Mampong constituency staged a two-day protest on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, and Thursday, April 10, 2025, to register their displeasure with the alleged nominee for MCE of the area.

The supporters, the majority of whom are Northerners, stated during a press conference that they had sent three names of individuals to the party headquarters in Accra for consideration.

The individuals include the constituency Chairman, Mohammed Kamil, the 2024 parliamentary candidate for Mampong Yakubu Issifu, and former chairman Imoro Iddrisu.

However, the supporters claimed that a certain Esther Dwomoh had been pencilled as the next MCE for Asante Mampong, contrary to the names they submitted.

Yakubu Issifu has been nominated by President John Mahama as MCE for Asante Mampong. Photo credit: UGC.

They consequently accused the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, of orchestrating the move to impose a person on them.

To express their anger, the irate NDC supporters stormed the constituency office, vandalised the premises, and set fire to some items.

The NDC supporters said they had preferred candidates in mind for the position, and they would not deviate from their stance.

They reiterated that they did not want any Asante to be the next MCE, arguing that the party in Asante Mampong derived its support from Northerners in the area, and therefore, one of their own should be appointed to lead the assembly.

The comments, deemed tribalistic by many, caused an uproar on social media, with many Asantes expressing outrage.

President Mahama appoints Atwima Mponua DCE

Aside from Yakubu Issifu, the Local Government, acting on the authority of President Mahama, has also named Ibrahim Issahaq as the District Chief Executive nominee for the Atwima Mponua District Assembly, subject to approval by the assembly members.

His nominations will also have to be considered by the Asante Mampong Municipal Assembly and the Atwima Mponua District Assembly, respectively. Upon confirmation, the nominees will assume their roles and responsibilities.

President Mahama warns MMDCEs against corruption

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that President John Dramani Mahama cautioned his appointees against engaging in acts of corruption.

He stated that the Ghanaian people had entrusted his administration with a mandate to ensure the judicious use of their resources and, for that reason, he would not tolerate any misappropriation of funds by his appointees.

The President made these remarks while speaking at an orientation programme held for Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) by the Local Government Ministry.

