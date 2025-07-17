Mustapha Hamid, 6 Others Charged by Special Prosecutor Over Alleged GH¢280 Million Corruption at NPA
The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has charged seven persons and three companies in connection with an alleged GH¢280 million extortion and money laundering scheme at the National Petroleum Authority.
The suspects include former Chief Executive Officer of the authority, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid.
A statement indicated that the other suspects include former staff of the Authority and directors of private companies who allegedly laundered dirty money.
The special prosecutor's charges followed investigations into the diversion of public funds and collusion between National Petroleum Authority officials and certain oil marketing and bulk distribution companies.
The accused individuals and companies are:
- Mustapha Abdul-Hamid – Former CEO, NPA
- Jacob Kwamina Amuah – Coordinator, Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund (UPPF), and MD of Propnest, Kel Logistics, and Kings Energy
- Wendy Newman – Staff, NPA
- Albert Ankrah – Director, Kel Logistics Limited
- Isaac Mensah – Director, Kel Logistics Limited
- Bright Bediako-Mensah – Director, Kel Logistics and Kings Energy Limited
- Kwaku Aboagye Acquaah – Director, Kings Energy Limited
- Propnest Limited
- Kel Logistics Limited
- Kings Energy Limited
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.