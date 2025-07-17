The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has charged seven persons and three companies in connection with an alleged GH¢280 million extortion and money laundering scheme at the National Petroleum Authority.

The suspects include former Chief Executive Officer of the authority, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid.

Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid charged over GH¢280 million corruption. Source: Mustapha Abdul-Hamid/Office of the Special Prosecutor

A statement indicated that the other suspects include former staff of the Authority and directors of private companies who allegedly laundered dirty money.

The special prosecutor's charges followed investigations into the diversion of public funds and collusion between National Petroleum Authority officials and certain oil marketing and bulk distribution companies.

The accused individuals and companies are:

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid – Former CEO, NPA

Jacob Kwamina Amuah – Coordinator, Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund (UPPF), and MD of Propnest, Kel Logistics, and Kings Energy

Wendy Newman – Staff, NPA

Albert Ankrah – Director, Kel Logistics Limited

Isaac Mensah – Director, Kel Logistics Limited

Bright Bediako-Mensah – Director, Kel Logistics and Kings Energy Limited

Kwaku Aboagye Acquaah – Director, Kings Energy Limited

Propnest Limited

Kel Logistics Limited

Kings Energy Limited

