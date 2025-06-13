Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine has said a criminal network within the National Service Authority (NSA) led to the loss of over GH¢548 million through ghost names on the payroll.

Charges will be filed against 12 suspects, including former Deputy Director Gifty Oware-Mensah, who allegedly masterminded the operation.

Gifty Oware-Mensah has been formally named in nvestigations into corruption at the National Service Authority

As an example, the Attorney General said Oware-Mensah used NSS allowances as collateral to secure a GH¢ 30 million loan from ADB.

He also said she allegedly used a total of 9,934 ghost names to misappropriate public funds.

Ayine broke down sums allegedly stolen, noting that in the 2022/2023 service year, for example, GH¢350,926,977.12 was lost to the state.

Speaking at a press briefing on June 13, he said criminal enterprise included directors, staff, and service providers.

In total, as stated, we lost about 548,333,542.65 to the criminal enterprise perpetrated by these executives, directors, and staff, as well as 5the service providers in the market."

“The criminal enterprise that resulted in the loss of this colossal loss of sum of money involved the creation of ghost names in the NSA payroll system by some directors and staff, which was subsequently exploited to misappropriate state funds for their gain."

