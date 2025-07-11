Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei Asamoah, the NPP’s National Deputy Organiser, has been allegedly assaulted by a group of unidentified men at the Odorkor Methodist Church polling station

The incident was one of many that occurred during the election rerun on Friday, July 11, 2025, as former Minister Hawa Koomson also allegedly suffered an attack

Social media users condemned the assaults, questioning the role of security forces and calling for stronger measures to curb political violence in Ghana’s elections

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s National Deputy Organiser, Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei Asamoah, was allegedly beaten by unidentified individuals during the ongoing Ablekuma North election rerun.

NPP National Deputy Organiser, Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei Asamoah suffers alleged assault during Ablekuma North election rerun. Image credit: @ChrisLloydNiiKwei, @mr_frimpong22/Twitter

Source: Facebook

A video that surfaced on social media on Friday, July 11, 2025, showed Lloyd being set upon by a group of about five men at the Odorkor Methodist Church polling station.

A defenceless Lloyd could be seen being assaulted despite the presence of security personnel and other law enforcement authorities.

He was eventually dragged away, which gave him some respite from the attack.

NPP supporters expressed outrage at the incident on social media, accusing the perpetrators of being thugs sponsored by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Instagram video of the alleged assault on the NPP’s Deputy Organiser is below.

Ablekuma North rerun marred by violence

The return of the Ablekuma North parliamentary election has become characterised by pockets of violence that have marred the usual peaceful Ghanaian election process.

According to earlier reports, the former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East and Fisheries Minister, Hawa Koomson, also suffered an alleged assault in the constituency.

A video circulating on social media showed some thugs assaulting the former minister at the St. Peter’s polling station.

Hawa Koomson allegedly beaten at a polling station in Ablekuma North. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

The incident reportedly occurred after tensions flared between NPP and National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters.

Koomson, a firebrand politician, reportedly visited the polling station to monitor the elections and left, but later returned.

Her return did not sit well with some unidentified individuals, who allegedly assaulted the former legislator.

A Twitter video of the alleged assault on Hawa Koomson is below.

Ghanaians react to assault on NPP organiser

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the alleged assault on NPP Deputy Organiser Chris Lloyd.

lexzy_fitness said:

"Herrr, I miss Dampare. 😢"

abena_co.co wrote:

"Just why? Like, why? This is so shameful, and you’ll find people under comment sections laughing, SMH."

wave8493 commented:

"This is totally bad. This is not the Ghana we all want😢. Mahama, I love you; please do something about our party members intimidating other party members."

cutetravelisland said:

"Always said Ghanaians don't have fear in the presence of their police or so-called leaders whenever it is critical. We are peaceful, but more dangerous which Nigerians don't know. There should be military presence in addition to the police force. Police alone can't curb these tensions, yeah."

god_did_patron wrote:

"If all this nonsense happened under Nana Addo, we would hear the noise people will make. He should keep these videos and identify those who attacked him. Time to pay them back👌🏾👌🏾."

jerry_john_rawlings_63 commented:

"More than Sam George ein own."

blackbenefitz said:

"And the police stood there and watched wooooooooow."

Joy News reporter assaulted in Ablekuma North

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Joy News reporter was assaulted at a polling station in Ablekuma North.

The unidentified reporter was heard crying in a video after she was slapped and had to be consoled by her colleague.

Ghanaians took to social media and expressed unhappiness over what transpired at the scene.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh