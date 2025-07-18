President John Mahama has ordered the dissolution of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana and the shutdown of its Secretariat.

The government has indicated that there is more questionable expenditure on the controversial project.

Government Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu said a new audit suggested more questionable use of public funds.

“The above audit findings rock the very foundation of the project and the work of the Secretariat and raise serious questions about the use of public funds,” Kwakye Ofosu stated.

“The National Cathedral Ghana was registered limited by guarantee. In view of that, the Attorney General has been directed to take legal steps… and we expect that to be done in the coming days."

The government also indicated that the project has cost Ghana $97 million so far, up from the initial $58 million estimate.

Ofosu explained that there is an outstanding $39 million due to the contractor.

The update follows the audit by Deloitte and Touche, which uncovered significant financial irregularities, including a lack of due diligence, weak internal controls, and poor accounting practices.

For example, management failed to provide documentation for several transactions.

Ofosu further expressed concern that additional costs continue to accumulate daily, despite work on the project having ceased years ago due to the unfavourable terms of the contract.

Source: YEN.com.gh