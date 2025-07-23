A Zuarungu Senior High School student is on the run after escaping from police custody following riots in the school

A committee has been established to investigate the riots, with 26 students shortlisted for questioning

A mobile phone theft ignited violence between Frafra and Kusasi students, resulting in the riots

A Zuarungu Senior High School student is on the run after escaping from police custody with police ammunition following unrest at the school.

The student had been arrested after trying to wrestle a gun from a police officer during riots at the Bolgatanga East district school on July 20.

A Zuarungu Senior High School student is on the run after escaping from police custody

The Zuarungu Senior High School was shut down following the riots caused by an alleged mobile phone theft that escalated into ethnic clashes between Frafra and Kusasi students.

This confrontation led to retaliatory attacks on shops in the school premises.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Upper East Regional Minister Donatus Atanga Akamugri said the suspect student struggled to forcibly take a police officer's rifle from a police pickup truck, was arrested on the night of July 19, 2025.

Although he was not handcuffed and managed to escape with the police officer's gun magazine, he is currently at large.

The minister noted that the student has not returned home since the school closure.

Akamugri described the fleeing student as a "hardened criminal," emphasising that anyone who would struggle with a police officer for a firearm must be seriously troubled.

He confirmed that the student has been identified, and the police have contacted his parents, assigning them the task of locating him to appear before a committee for interrogation.

The regional minister said one student sustained serious injuries from a cutlass attack during the riot, which targeted his head. The police are investigating to identify the assailant involved in this violent act.

Over 20 Zuarungu students investigated over riot

The school authorities have shortlisted 26 students for investigation following the violence, comprising three second-year students and 23 final-year students.

Akamugri, who also serves as the head of the Regional Security Council, also instructed the Upper East Regional Director of Education, Alice Abeere-inga, and the Bolgatanga East District Director of Education to establish a committee to investigate and identify those involved in the riots.

He emphasised the need to complete this committee's formation by July 23, 2025, and to conclude the investigation within two days.

Upper East Regional Minister Donatus Atanga Akamugri orders probe into Zuarungu SHS riots. Source: Parliament of Ghana

The minister also stressed the urgency of reopening the school to allow students to prepare for the upcoming examination.

"We are giving them until this weekend to complete their investigation and provide a timeline for reopening the school to resume academic activities."

