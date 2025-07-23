Ghana Police have foiled a planned armed robbery targeting a foreign national in Accra through an intelligence-led operation

The suspects opened fire on officers during a chase, injuring one policeman and prompting an exchange of gunfire

Two suspects were killed in the shootout while a manhunt is underway for three others who escaped

The Ghana Police Service has successfully crushed a planned robbery in Accra following an intelligence-led operation by the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) Headquarters.

According to a statement released by the police on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, credible intelligence showed that five armed men were lodging at a hotel in Labadi and planning to rob a foreign national at Cantonments.

The Ghana Police foil a planned robbery at Cantonment in Accra against a foreign national. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

The statement said that during the operation on Monday, July 15, 2025, the suspects detected police surveillance while en route to their target location in a Toyota Yaris vehicle.

They opened fire on the police team, shooting one officer and prompting the team to return fire.

As a result of the gun exchanges, two suspects were injured and later pronounced dead at the Police Hospital.

The police said they retrieved two pump-action guns loaded with ammunition, live cartridges, three mobile phones, talismans, and other items from the scene.

The injured officer, who sustained gunshot wounds to his legs and underarm, is receiving medical attention and responding to treatment.

A manhunt is currently underway to apprehend the remaining three suspects who are on the run.

"The intelligence-led operation, carried out on Monday, July 15, 2025, followed credible intelligence that five armed men were lodging at a hotel in Labadi and planning to rob a foreign national at Cantonments. While en route to their target location in a Toyota Yaris vehicle, the suspects, detecting police surveillance, opened fire on the police team, shooting one of our officers in the process," the police statement read.

"The officers returned fire, injuring two of the suspects who were later pronounced dead at the Police Hospital. The injured officer, who sustained gunshot wounds to his legs and underarm, is on admission, receiving medical attention and responding to treatment," the statement added.

The Ghana Police Service is working to ensure that all individuals involved in the planned robbery are brought to justice.

Ghanaians react to the foiled Cantonment robbery

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the statement released by the Ghana Police Service.

@Kelvin Kaizer said:

"Possession of firearms by civilians need to be banned entirely. No license should be given for possession and usage of firearms to any person. Firearms must strictly be owned by government. Security personnel will only hold guns when on duty. Once off duty, the gun must be handed over. That's the way to ensure safety and security in the country."

@Ofa Alhassan also said:

"Good work officers. May God protect you in your line of action and speedy recovery to to the injured."

@Xoese Lalas Papis commented:

"You got an intelligence, meaning you were in a better strategic position to round them up, but how did they determine your presence?"

Police are chasing after four suspects after the Gomoa Dominase robbery. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Police chase suspects in Gomoa

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that four armed robbers attacked a Star Oil filling station at Gomoa Dominase Junction in the Gomoa East District.

The robbers made away with GH¢3,392 during the incident, which was captured on surveillance cameras.

Police officers were dispatched to the location immediately after the robbery was reported.

