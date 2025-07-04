Newly graduated police officers celebrated in high spirits at the Ghana Police Academy in Tesano, Accra, after their graduation

A viral video showed the officers dancing joyfully in their ceremonial uniforms after completing their passing-out parade

The graduates are now fully certified and ready to serve in various divisions of the Ghana Police Service

Newly passed-out police officers were captured in high spirits at the Ghana Police Academy in Tesano, Accra, following the successful completion of their training and official graduation.

A viral video shared on social media on Friday, July 4, 2025, showed the officers dancing jubilantly in their ceremonial uniforms shortly after their passing-out parade.

The video, which has since attracted wide public attention, was captioned:

"Newly passed-out police officers in a jubilant mood after successfully completing their passing-out parade at the Ghana Police Academy, Tesano-Accra."

The lively celebrations marked a significant milestone for the recruits, who are now fully certified to serve in various divisions of the Ghana Police Service.

The officers were seen dancing energetically, drawing applause and admiration from dignitaries and invited guests who attended the colourful event.

Ghana Police recruitment process

Becoming a police officer in Ghana involves a structured recruitment process. It begins with an open call for applications, advertised in newspapers, on the radio, and on online platforms by the Ghana Police Service.

To be eligible, applicants must be Ghanaian citizens, typically between 18 and 30 years of age, with a minimum of a senior high school certificate. They must also meet physical and medical standards.

Candidates submit their applications online or at recruitment centres. After an initial screening and background checks, those who qualify sit for written exams that test general knowledge, reasoning, and an understanding of the law.

Successful candidates then undergo physical fitness tests, which include tasks like running and push-ups, followed by a medical examination to ensure they are fit for the job.

Recruits who pass all stages are enrolled at the Ghana Police Academy, where they receive both theoretical and practical training.

This includes learning police procedures, criminal law, and self-defence. After completing the training, they graduate as certified police officers and are assigned to various divisions across the country.

Netizens react to the graduated officers' celebration

YEN.com.gh collected some of the reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X [formerly Twitter]. Some of the comments are below.

@TheAtiila wrote:

"Congratulations to them. May they bring hope to the police service .🙏"

@Jac6988 commented:

"I thought since NDC time. No recruitment has been done? Eeei ewuradi yesu. 🤦🏿🤦🏿🤦🏿"

@francis3hardy wrote:

"Whenever I look at these things I don't see competent police officers based on merit but political stooges is all I see."

@PiusBryanh commented:

"Why are they taught this particular dance in camp? All Police Officers dance like this."

Silencer Ojionu explains why Ghana police stand out

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Nigerian TikToker Silencer Ojionu recently shared his experience with the Ghana Police Service, highlighting the stark contrast between it and the Nigerian Police Force.

In a TikTok video, Ojionu praised the professionalism of the Ghanaian police, noting their respectful conduct and absence of interference, even with his popularity.

He contrasted this with his frequent negative experiences with the Nigerian police, where he claimed to face extortion and harassment.

Ojionu explained that during his month-long stay in Ghana, he encountered no issues with law enforcement, a refreshing change from the constant encounters he had back home in Nigeria.

