Supreme Court Affirms Tackie Teiko Tsuru II as Legitimate Ga Mantse

The Supreme Court has affirmed the legitimacy of King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II as the Ga Mantse after a ruling

The court overturned an order for the Kumasi National House of Chiefs to restore a challenger, Nii Tackie Adama Latse II, onto the register of chiefs

A Court of Appeal had previously ordered the National House of Chiefs to restore Nii Adama Latse to the national register

The Supreme Court overturned an order for the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi to restore Nii Tackie Adama Latse II onto the national register of chiefs as the Ga Mantse.

In the July 23 ruling, a five-member panel of the apex court the current Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko, was not given fair notice in the case, violating the rule of natural justice.

Graphic Online reported that the court said that the High Court did not afford Nii Tackie Tsuru his constitutional right to be heard in proceedings that directly affected his rights and interests as Ga Mantse.

Video online showed Nii Tackie Teiko celebrating the ruling by the Supreme Court.

On June 12, 2025, the Court of Appeal had ordered the National House of Chiefs to restore Nii Adama Latse onto the national register of chiefs as the Ga Mantse within 14 days.

That was after it upheld a High Court ruling, which first gave the order in November 2021.

In its unanimous decision at the time, the three-member panel of the second-highest court of the land held that the National House of Chiefs removed Nii Adama Latse’s name from the register without any evidence that he had been validly destooled.

The Office of King Tackie Teiko Tsuru refuted claims that the ruling conferred chieftaincy legitimacy on Nii Adama Latse.

It emphasised that the courts did not have jurisdiction to determine matters affecting chieftaincy titles.

Nii Adama Latse is challenging for Nii Tackie Tsuru II's throne

