King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II received a royal welcome after the Supreme Court affirmed his legitimacy as the Ga Mantse

The people of Jamestown could not hide their joy as they took to the streets to celebrate and jubilate over the latest ruling

Social media users who reacted to the issue of the Ga Mantse expressed joy that finality had been brought to the matter

It was a beautiful sight to behold in the principal streets of Jamestown in Accra on July 23, 2025, after the Supreme Court ruled that King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II remained the Ga Mantse.

This comes after the apex court unanimously overturned a ruling by the High Court ordering the National House of Chiefs to restore Nii Tackie Adama Latse II’s name in the registry.

There is jubilation in James Town as the Supreme Court affirms King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II as the legitimate Ga Mantse. Photo credit: @James Town/TikTok

The court, in its verdict, ruled that the current Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko, was not given fair notice in the case, violating the rule of natural justice.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @jamestowntv showed how scores of people took to the streets in jubilation to celebrate after the Supreme Court's ruling.

The Supreme Court affirms King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II as the legitimate Ga Mantse after overturning a recent ruling. Source: Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II/Facebook

The Ga Mantse also received a rousing welcome from the people as he was welcomed back to his palace.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, seated in the back of his customised Toyota Land Cruiser, smiled brightly as he waved at the jubilant crowd.

The adorable video, which highlighted the love and admiration the people of Ga Mashie have for their king, had racked up over 5,000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing the report.

Reactions to SC ruling on Ga Mantse

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video expressed delight that King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II was still the Ga Mantse.

disguyagain247gh commented:

"Long live the modern King! His reign has ushered in remarkable progress, marked by innovative developments, strategic partnerships, empowerment initiatives, and a renewed sense of pride and visibility for the Ga State and its people. His leadership continues to elevate the image, influence, and impact of the Ga heritage on both national and global platforms. KING ALREADY ABIASUMA!!!! His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II."

MaaJoyy stated:

"I love to see my people happy. Long live our Ga Mantse."

francis_531 reacted:

"I am not Ga, but I love this king. I'm happy paaa."

Misslyn stated:

"This man is a blessing to the Ga community. He deserves it."

Samuel Attoh added:

"Congratulations, our King, with God all things are possible."

Ga chief disgraced at event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ga traditional ruler was humiliated after being chased away from a commemoration marking the end of the noise-making ban in Ghana's capital city of Accra.

The incident after chaos erupted at the Gbese Blohum on June 12, 2025. The chief was asked to leave because he had not been invited to the celebration. Netizens shared mixed reactions to the clip.

