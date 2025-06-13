Ga Chief Disgraced in Public as He Attends Lifting of Ban on Noisemaking Uninvited
Chaos erupted at the Gbese Mantse's palace when a traditional ruler attended an event to commemorate the lifting of the ban on noisemaking on June 12, 2025.
The said chief, Nii Adjabeng Ankrah II, who rules over Otubluhum Dadebana, attended the event uninvited.
According to reports, he was not invited to the event due to an ongoing dispute with the Gbese Mantse.
However, he believed he deserved to attend the ceremony, as it was meant for all Ga people, especially traditional rulers in the Greater Accra Region.
Source: YEN.com.gh
