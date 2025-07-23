Ablekuma North MP Ewurabena Aubynn has been appointed to the governing board of the Ghana Shippers Authority

Her appointment followed her declaration as MP after narrowly beating NPP’s Nana Akua Afriyie in the 2025 polls

The Transport Minister urged the newly reconstituted board to uphold teamwork and good governance

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Ewurabena Aubynn, has been appointed to the Governing Board of the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA). This followed her swearing-in.

Aubynn's appointment comes after her official declaration as the winner of the Ablekuma North parliamentary seat by the Electoral Commission on Friday, July 11, 2025.

President John Mahama appoints Ablekuma North MP, Ewurabena Aubynn to Ghana Shippers Authority's governing board.

Source: UGC

Running on the ticket of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), she secured 34,090 votes, beating her closest contender from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akua Afriyie, by a narrow margin of 209 votes.

Aubynn is expected to exercise parliamentary oversight over the governing board of the GSA.

During the swearing-in ceremony of the reconstituted board of the GSA, Ewurabena Aubynn and her colleagues on the board were urged to work as a team to help the authority realise its objective.

"Work as a team in line with good governance principles to realise the objective of the authority," the Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, said while conducting the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

This is the second appointment for the newly sworn-in Ablekuma North MP, who is an entrepreneur, since the NDC returned to power in 2025.

She was previously appointed as a board member of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP).

Watch the video below:

The role of the Ghana Shippers Authority

The Ghana Shippers Authority is a state agency responsible for promoting and protecting the commercial interests of shippers in the shipping industry.

The authority operates under the Ministry of Transport and has a Governing Board that oversees its activities.

As a member of the GSA Governing Board, Aubynn is expected to contribute to the development of strategies that drive growth in Ghana's shipping and logistics sector.

Her appointment reflects the government's commitment to leveraging expertise from various sectors to boost economic development.

Professor Ransford Gyampo gets an appointment as Acting CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority.

Source: Facebook

Prof Ransford Gyampo appointed CEO of GSA

In January 2025, President Mahama appointed Professor Ransford Gyampo as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority.

Gyampo, a member of the University of Ghana’s Political Science Department, will replaced Kwesi Baffour Sarpong, who was appointed under the Akufo-Addo administration in December 2023.

Gyampo previously served as the President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana, University of Ghana branch since 2023.

He is also the former Director of the Centre for European Studies at the University of Ghana and previously served as the union's General Secretary.

Gyampo explains why he accepted GSA appointment

Meanwhile, YEN..com.gh reported earlier that Prof Ransford Gyampo said he had accepted President John Mahama’s appointment as Acting CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority after deep overnight consideration.

He stated that leaving the University of Ghana after nearly 20 years had been a tough decision, but he also saw the need to serve.

Prof Gyampo emphasised that he had remained neutral and viewed his acceptance as a patriotic duty rather than political allegiance.

