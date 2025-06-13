The Office of His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that the Court of Appeal in Kumasi has declared Nii Adama Latse II the legitimate Ga Mantse.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

In a statement released by the King’s legal team, the office described the claims as “false, misleading, and legally unfounded.”

Ga Mantse's office dismisses claims suggesting that Nii Tackie Tsuru II is not the legitimate Ga Mantse. Image source: Ga Mantse's Office

Source: Facebook

The statement clarified that the Court of Appeal did not rule on the legitimacy of any Ga Mantse, stressing that chieftaincy matters fall exclusively within the jurisdiction of the Judicial Committees of Traditional Councils and the Regional and National Houses of Chiefs, not the civil courts.

“The courts have no jurisdiction to determine causes or matters affecting chieftaincy,” the statement read. “It is legally inaccurate to claim that the Court of Appeal has declared Nii Adama Latse II as Ga Mantse.”

According to the Office, the Court of Appeal merely upheld a High Court ruling that ordered the restoration of Nii Adama Latse II’s name to the National Register of Chiefs. This action was described as procedural and based on legal grounds, not a declaration of legitimacy to the Ga stool.

The statement further noted that a chieftaincy dispute regarding the rightful occupant of the Ga Mantse stool is currently pending before the Judicial Committee of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs. The suit, filed in 2019 by Nii Adama Latse II, lists King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and several other traditional leaders as respondents.

In 2020, Nii Adama Latse II also applied for an interim injunction to restrain King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II from performing the functions of Ga Mantse. That application was dismissed, with the Judicial Committee expressly allowing King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II to continue his duties as Ga Mantse pending final determination of the case.

The Office emphasised that King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II was not a party to the recent Court of Appeal ruling and cautioned the public against misinterpreting the decision.

“We urge the public and media to disregard the misleading interpretations being spread by supporters of Nii Adama Latse II,” the statement concluded. “Until a final decision is made by the competent traditional authority, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II remains the legitimate and recognized Ga Mantse.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh