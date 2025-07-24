The Ghana Immigration Service conducted a special operation at McCarthy Hills to arrest some foreign nationals engaged in criminal activity

The operation led to about 50 Nigerians arrested for allaged involvement in cyber crime activities

The Ghana Immigration Service assured the public that investigations are underway to establish the full scope of the activities

About 50 Nigerians have been arrested at McCarthy Hills over suspected fraud and other criminal activities.

The Ghana Immigration Service made the arrests based on intelligence of the suspected criminal activity.

Ghana Immigration Service arrests about 50 Nigerians over cyber fraud activities

A statement said the suspects were said to be bringing people into the country illegally and forcing them to engage in fraud online.

Among those picked up was the landlord of the apartment where the alleged criminal activities were taking place.

Authorities believe the property served as a base for the operations.

The service said it would provide further updates on the case.

Court orders deportation of Nigerian for smuggling

In June, a Nigerian trader was convicted of smuggling large sums of fake CFA Francs currency into Ghana, amounting to over $100,000.

The convict, 55-year-old Aremu Timothy Adegboyega, was also set to be deported following an Accra Circuit Court judgement.

Adegboyega, who was initially on trial after pleading not guilty, changed his plea to guilty midway through the court proceedings.

The Chronicle reported that he was charged with two counts of possessing forged notes contrary to Section 18(2) of the Currency Act, 1964 (Act 242) and one count of illegal entry into Ghana.

The court fined him the equivalent of GH¢3,000 or two years in prison with hard labour. He was also fined the equivalent of GH¢1,440 a two-year prison term.

Immigration shares details of swoop on street kids

In May, the Ghana Immigration Service arrested 2,241 individuals as part of its operation to detain foreigners and street beggars.

The immigration service said, 384 men, 525 women, 577 boys, and 755 girls were detained after the operation.

The detainees were screened at the Ghana Immigration Service National Headquarters in Accra ahead of their repatriation.

ACI Michael Amoako-Atta, Head of Public Affairs at the service, told the press there were also concerns that criminal elements were involved in the street begging.

