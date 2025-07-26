The family of Alfred Agbesi Woyome summons those behind his repeated death rumours to Nogokpo for justice

Since last year, there have been three viral reports on social media that the embattled businessman had died

The family urged those behind the rumours to head to the shrine to explain themselves or risk the wrath of the gods

The family of embattled businessman and former National Democratic Congress (NDC) financier, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, has taken a decisive step to address persistent death rumours circulating about him.

In an unprecedented move, the family has sought justice at the revered Nogokpo shrine in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region, demanding accountability from those spreading the false information.

The family's decision comes after a series of unsubstantiated reports of Woyome's demise, primarily disseminated by bloggers on social media without credible sources.

These rumours have caused significant distress to the family, prompting them to resort to traditional means of seeking redress.

The family's grievance and action

Mr. Lincoln Mensah Woyome, the head of the Woyome family, expressed the family's profound displeasure over the recurring rumours. He recounted how these false reports have plagued the family over the past year.

“Last year, it was put on social media that our brother, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, had died. His office later refuted the rumours in a letter,” he stated.

“The rumours resurfaced again this year in April, accompanied by pictures, but were again denied by our brother's office, which insisted he was alive. …Just this month, the same thing happened, making it the third,” he added.

The family views these death rumours with utmost seriousness.

“Death is not a joking matter, so when we heard all these rumours, we were not pleased,” the Woyome family head emphasised.

This sentiment led the family to the Nogokpo shrine, a powerful deity known for its swift ‘traditional’ justice.

“The family decided to go to Nogokpo to summon those behind the rumours. Whether they are wishing him dead, we don't know. So, if you know you are behind this, go to the Nogokpo shrine to explain yourself. If you don't go, the gods themselves will look for the people and deal with them. If the gods find you themselves, it is more dangerous than you going there yourself to confess,” Lincoln indicated.

The Woyome family has also made a significant financial commitment to their pursuit of justice, making a payment of GH₵100,000 to Minao Ladzeshie IV of the Nogokpo shrine. This payment underscores their determination to hold those accountable for the distress caused by the false rumours.

This move by the Woyome family highlights the growing concern over the spread of unverified information on social media and the impact it has on individuals and their families.

It also brings to the forefront the role of traditional institutions in seeking justice in contemporary Ghanaian society.

