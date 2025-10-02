The Minority in Parliament has demanded that Minister for Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Sam Nartey George, resign over his handling of the pricing standoff with MultiChoice, operators of DStv in Ghana.

Deputy Ranking Member on the Communications Committee, Charles Owiredu, said George misled Ghanaians and wasted public resources.

“We of the Minority demand that, one, the Minister render an unqualified apology to Ghanaians for the waste of the nation’s time and resources on this venture,” Owiredu stated.

“Two, we call on him to refund the funds levied on DStv. And three, we deem him unfit to lead this strategic Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation, and therefore call on him to resign—or for His Excellency the President to relieve him of his duties.”

The Minority held a press conference on the matter noting that the Minister completely shifted from his push for a 30% reduction in subscription fees.

The government and DStv announced a realignment of DStv pacakges that could amount for a price reduction for some subscribers, relative to value.

Owiredu further criticised the Minister’s conduct during committee engagements, accusing him of lacking the “mental rigour” to effectively understand and communicate key issues, and suggesting that his public claims about negotiations with MultiChoice may have been entirely fabricated.

“The Minister’s failure to grasp key issues during meetings and to communicate the actual negotiated outcomes to Ghanaians—or worse, his deliberate fabrication of what he was never able to broker—is evident."

