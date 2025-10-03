Chairman Wontumi is expected in Accra on October 6, 2025, as the government begins his prosecution

Attorney General Dominic Ayine said his office has completed processes to formally charge the Ashanti Regional Chairman

The New Patriotic Party politician has been accused of being engaged in illegal mining via his company, Akonta Mining

Prosecution of Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, is expected to begin on October 6.

Boasiako is being prosecuted over his alleged involvement in illegal mining activities.

Chairman Wontumi is being prosecuted over his alleged involvement in illegal mining activities.

Source: Facebook

Attorney General Dominic Ayine said his office has completed processes to formally charge Boasiako, Akonta Mining, and five others.

Ayine said investigations revealed they encroached on forest reserves without the necessary permits.

Addressing civil society organisations at the presidency, Ayine disclosed that the case had been delayed because crucial dockets were concealed under the previous administration.

“It was when I came in and began the investigation with the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission, we were finding it difficult to get information on the case. It was then that the police themselves owned up and presented that docket to my office two months ago."

He explained that while Boasiako's lawyers requested a Tuesday appearance, he had directed that the accused appear on Monday instead.

“If he does not come on Monday, I am going to order his arrest so that he is brought to Accra and then we can start the prosecution."

Recent scrutiny of Chairman Wontumi

Boasiako has been under fire this past year, notably being arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office on May 27.

He was arrested over ongoing investigations into an alleged $55 million fraud case, in addition to the illegal mining claims.

There are also asset recovery processes to take control of suspected proceeds of crime.

Boasiako is also being probed because of a larger international organised crime scheme.

National security operatives even stormed his residence in Kumasi to execute a search warrant.

Before all this, the government revoked the license of his mining company, Akonta Mining Limited. The state accused Akonta Mining of being engaged in illegal mining.

Illegal mining claims against Wontumi

Akonta Mining has long been linked to illegal mining activities, especially in forest reserves. Boasiako has denied these claims.

In 2022, the Media Coalition Against Galamsey called for the arrest and prosecution of Boasiako.

It said there was evidence that Akonta Mining violated the Minerals and Mining Act by mining closely along the banks of the Tano River.

The coalition also accused the previous Nana Akufo-Addo government of not showing a commitment to truly fight illegal mining.

President Akufo-Addo notably defended Boasiako and Akonta Mining at the time.

Godfred Dame leads Chairman Wontumi's legal team

YEN.com.gh reported that Boasiako's legal team is being led by former Attorney General Godfred Dame, who accompanied him to the police.

He was also accompanied by the former Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi.

Source: YEN.com.gh