President John Dramani Mahama held an engagement with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), activists, and other groups to address the galamsey menace

The Head of State indicated that he was determined to end the illegal mining menace and safeguard the forests for the future

He called on all stakeholders to continue piling pressure on the government to fulfil its promise in the fight against galamsey

President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his commitment to do all within his power to ensure that illegal mining, popularly called galamsey, comes to an end.

President Mahama made this pledge of transparency in the fight against illegal mining activities when he met with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), activists, and other groups to address the galamsey menace.

President Mahama vows to end galamsey, pleads for support of Ghanaians. Photo credit: @Jdmahama & @GhanaMlnr

Source: Facebook

In his address, President Mahama called on all stakeholders to continue piling pressure on the government so it can take measures to curb the situation.

“I’m determined. We need your support. We need your criticism, your advocacy, your pressure. Continue to put our feet to the fire, and let’s win this fight together. Our great-grandfathers gave us a beautiful country with trees and beautiful rivers, and we should not hand over poisoned water bodies or desecrated forests to our children and great-grandchildren. I want to personally assure you that as President, I will also continue to put pressure on the Minister and other officials in charge to deliver on our promise.”

The President said the government, aside from the need to end illegal mining, intends to arrest the kingpins who are the heavy financiers and to punish them severely to serve as a deterrent.

“I have nothing to hide. I don’t gain anything from galamsey. I am not personally involved in illegal mining, and I have no interest in it, so you can be assured that we are all on the same side”.

Reactions to Mahama's promise to fight galamsey

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions on the post shared on X on President Mahama's timeline. Read them below:

@IbraAddo said:

"This fight can’t be won if the chiefs and their elders refuse to safeguard their lands. Some security personnel are getting huge sums of money from these Galamseyers to look the other way. Is the government prepared to stop the importation of any equipment that is used in Galamsey operations? Is the government prepared to lose more revenue from Galamsey activities? The economy will take some hits if Galamsey is stopped or reduced to a manageable degree. Is Ghana prepared enough to take such hits? Is the government prepared to call any mining activities in forest reserves and river bodies a treasonous crime?"

@obuasinii wrote:

"Sir, there are some appointed officers in your government actively engaged in this menace. Especially, MMDCEs in the mining community are most engaged in galamsey, and how are these culprits supposed to supervise this fight? I hope you pay special attention to them."

@1BongoIdeas said:

"This is how we expect a president to speak to the people! Finish the work!"

@oseikrom_bf wrote:

"How are those in the illegal mining areas going to survive and take care of their families? How about those engaged in community mining? Just asking for a friend, please."

@CadmanAttaMills said:

"Mr President, address the nation! Seek a mandate from the good people of Ghana to wage a ruthless war against Galamsey. Ghanaians will gladly oblige."

@_sneakernyame wrote:

"We need action, Mr President."

@KSnetne said:

"Absolutely! Collective action is key; when government commitment meets citizen vigilance, real change happens. Every voice counts in protecting our rivers and forests for future generations."

@abawudor wrote:

"Absolutely, let's reclaim our land and waters for generations to come! As a global citizen rooting for Ghana's green future, count me in, spreading the word far and wide. Keep leading the charge! 🌿🇬🇭 #EndGalamsey @JDMaham."

Source: YEN.com.gh