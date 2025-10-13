Over a month after a windstorm destroyed six classrooms, Sepenukope Basic School pupils are studying under trees

The Ketu South MCE stated that two classrooms have been fixed with donations, while four remain roofless

Authorities promised that all classrooms would be ready by the end of the month, after delays in material supply

More than a month after a devastating windstorm rendered six classrooms at Sepenukope Basic School in Aflao unusable, rehabilitation efforts remain stalled, forcing students to study under trees.

Despite reports of allocation of GH₵ 100,000 by the Ketu South Municipal Assembly for repairs, significant progress has yet to be made, raising concerns among parents and educators.

The destruction has severely disrupted the learning environment, with pupils now having to endure lessons outdoors.

The situation worsened following another rainstorm on October 8, 2025, which forced the suspension of classes and overcrowding in the few remaining usable rooms.

Initial recovery efforts included donations of roofing sheets, but these proved insufficient. Using donated funds, the school managed to repair two of the six damaged classrooms, leaving four still roofless.

Assembly promises action on Sepenukope school repairs

Nicholas Worclachie, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu South, acknowledged the difficulties faced by the school, citing initial challenges in securing suitable materials.

“We do not have a disaster emergency fund, so we resorted to NADMO, which donated 200 roofing sheets. However, they were too fragile for the school’s coastal environment, so we exchanged them for more durable ones,” he explained in an interview with YEN.com.gh.

MCE Worclachie confirmed that two classrooms had been repaired through community donations.

He stated that some people also donated, so they repaired two out of the six.

Worclachie further expressed optimism that work on the remaining classrooms would soon resume.

“If not for some activities, work on the remaining four classrooms would have begun today, Saturday, October 11. Hopefully, tomorrow, Sunday, October 12, the materials will be released so that by Monday, the carpenters can start work on the remaining classrooms.”

He further assured that both he and the Member of Parliament were personally monitoring progress.

“The MP and I visited the school this morning. It is my third visit since the incident occurred,” he said.

Worclachie projected that all classrooms would be ready for use by the end of the month. However, he could not confirm the reported GHS 100,000 budget, noting that the actual cost might be lower or higher.

He shared that there was no need to mention a specific figure until the full cost was made clear.

Arkokrom DA School pupils study at risk

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that over 250 pupils of Arkokrom DA Basic School in the Tain District of Bono East Region study in unsafe, crumbling pavilions built over 36 years ago.

Appealing for assistance with building repairs, head teacher Christopher Benonenikuu described the situation as heartbreaking, saying many sit or write on the floor due to a lack of desks.

He appealed to the government, GES, and other organisations for urgent support to rebuild the school, with the Benkumhene of Arkokrom, Nana James Nkrumah, stating many were disappointed.

