NADMO Issues Emergency Numbers for Food and Other Items for Flood Victims: "Aban Papa Aba"
- NADMO has issued some emergency numbers after Sunday's heavy downpour, which caused severe flooding in parts of Accra and other areas in the country
- The contacts are available to assist affected residents and can be reached for rescue, relief, and support services
- Netizens who saw the post from NADMO announcing the contacts expressed mixed reactions in the comments section
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has issued some emergency contacts following the heavy rains on Sunday, May 19, 2025.
The contacts are available to assist affected residents and can be reached for rescue, relief, and support services.
Parts of Accra flood after heavy rains
Parts of the Greater Accra Region were submerged in water after hours of torrential rains on Sunday, May 18, 2025.
It rained for over four hours nonstop on Sunday, leaving many parts of the city flooded. Areas including Abokobi, Lakeside, Mile 7 roundabout, Kaneshie, Okponglo, Shiashie, etc., were affected by the rains.
The rains destroyed the properties of some residents in the named areas, including TV sets, shops, refrigerators, clothes and others. As it stands, a four-year-old boy is reported to have drowned in the rainwater.
Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon laments after heavy rains
Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon is among the victims of the floods resulting from Sunday's heavy rains. In a video, he shared the impact of the rains on his estate.
Many people empathised with Kwadwo Sheldon, while others shared stories of their homes also being affected by the rainfall.
NADMO's response to Accra floods
To mitigate the impact of the flooding, NADMO has issued emergency contacts for victims of the incident to reach out for support.
In a post, NADMO indicated that it is available to support victims of flooding and other disasters with life essentials like food, water and other basic needs.
The organisation, however, warned citizens to refrain from prank calls. The numbers are 0302964884, 0299350699, 0299350030, 0299350244 and Short Code: 112.
See the details of the emergency contacts below:
Netizens react to NADMO's response to flooding
Netizens who saw the post of NADMO issuing the contacts expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Many were not impressed with the support NADMO is offering.
@eugeneblacq wrote:
"What’s NADMO going to do after you call those numbers? Come in their pickup?"
@Brew_Akese wrote:
"Adwuma no 3den oh."
@akosua_amoabea wrote:
"@joyxlyne You have a missed call."
Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of more rains
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMET) has warned citizens in some parts of the country, including residents of coastal towns, to expect more rain after Sunday’s heavy downpour.
In a weather forecast sighted on X, the agency's page, the government institution asked Ghanaians to expect more rains later Monday afternoon and in the evening on May 19, 2025.
Parts of Ghana experienced torrential rains on May 18, 2025, leaving many parts of the country, especially the Greater Accra region, flooded.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh