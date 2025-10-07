Pupils at Arkokrom DA Basic School face danger due to dilapidated infrastructure, as reported by Edmond Gyebi

The school operates in makeshift, damaged pavilions lacking basic furniture, computers, and accommodation for the staff

The head teacher appealed for support from the government and organisations to improve the current learning environment

The lives of 253 pupils of the Arkokrom DA Basic School in the Tain District of the Bono East Region are in grave danger due to the deplorable state of the school’s infrastructure.

The school is said to be a ticking time bomb, with its current condition leaving much to be desired.

Catering for learners from kindergarten to junior high school, it operates in dilapidated makeshift pavilions constructed by the community about 36 years ago.

The structures in the school are now badly damaged, with deeply cracked walls, rotting wooden pillars, and roofs that are not only falling apart but also riddled with holes that leak heavily whenever it rains.

Arkokrom teacher laments crumbling school conditions

The head teacher of the school, Christopher Benonenikuu, told a YEN.com.gh correspondent that the situation was 'dangerous and heartbreaking'.

“When it starts to rain or the wind becomes strong, the children quickly run home for safety. The buildings shake, and water drips everywhere. It’s risky to remain inside,” he lamented.

The kindergarten and upper primary classrooms are the worst affected. In addition to the crumbling buildings, the school lacks basic furniture, forcing some pupils to stand, squat, or sit on the unenclosed floor to write during lessons.

“There are not enough desks or chairs. As you can see, many children write with their books on their laps or on the bare floor,” Benonenikuu added.

Teaching and learning have also been affected by the lack of computers for ICT lessons, making it impossible for pupils to gain practical knowledge in the subject, despite it being examinable at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) level.

Currently, Primary 3 and 4 share one pavilion, while Primary 5 and 6 are combined in another. The school has only eight teachers, including the headteacher, who all commute daily from Seikwa due to the absence of staff accommodation.

At least eight additional teachers, the headteacher noted, are needed to meet the school’s academic demands.

Arkokrom DA School appeals for government intervention

Benonenikuu therefore appealed to the government, the Ghana Education Service (GES), the Tain District Assembly, and well-meaning organisations to urgently support the Arkokrom DA Basic School with new classroom blocks, study desks, computers, and staff accommodation to create a safe and conducive learning environment.

The Benkumhene of Arkokrom, Nana James Nkrumah, was also contacted by YEN.com.gh about the state of the school and what the traditional authorities were doing about it.

He said the community leaders were very disturbed about the situation.

"I completed this school over 30 years ago, and it has always been the community that mobilises resources to support it. Successive governments have made several promises during campaign periods, but to no avail,” he said.

From all indications, the pupils of Arkokrom DA Basic School are determined to educate themselves even in the face of numerous challenges

